Wind creates a full-blown mess on Olympics’ penultimate day

By JAKE SEINER

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Wind created a full-blown mess in the mountains around Beijing on the Olympics’ penultimate day. Gusts up to 40 mph prompted delays and disarray at several outdoor events, with wind chills down to minus 26 degrees Fahrenheit making Olympians miserable. Mikaela Shiffrin’s hopes for a medal-worthy ending at a maddening Games were pushed back a day when the mixed team parallel event was postponed. Meanwhile, the men’s 50-kilometer cross-country ski race was delayed and then trimmed to 30 kilometers. Men’s freestyle skiers went off as scheduled at the halfpipe, but hardly as planned. Riders toned the difficulty of their runs way down, and still several of them suffered terrifying falls due to the gusty conditions.