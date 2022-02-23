Uncertain future for islanders who survived Tongan eruption

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The third explosion they heard sent everyone on Mango Island running. The volcanic eruption last month in the South Pacific nation of Tonga was so massive its sonic boom was heard in Alaska and a tsunami crossed the Pacific. Mango Island was one of the closest places to the eruption, and the islanders sensed they needed to get to higher ground. The tsunami destroyed every single home on the island, while all but one of Mango’s residents survived. The 62 survivors were moved to Tonga’s capital and have been living in a church hall. But in an interview with The Associated Press, they say they are split on returning to Mango Island or resettling elsewhere.