Elanga oozing confidence as breakthrough star at Man United

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Anthony Elanga’s rise to prominence at Manchester United this season has been so sharp and stark that he is already being described as a role model for his more illustrious teammates. One of them is Cristiano Ronaldo and the confident words spoken by the 19-year-old Elanga after his equalizer for United in a Champions League last-16 game at Atletico Madrid could easily have come from the mouth of the Portugal superstar. Elanga has an interesting backstory having moved to Manchester from Sweden at age 11. His father Joseph played at left back for Cameroon and was in the squad for the 1998 World Cup. Elanga is often getting starts ahead of the likes of England internationals Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard.