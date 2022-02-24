For 3 more officers at Floyd killing, jury says: Guilty

By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The three Minneapolis police officers alongside Derek Chauvin at the scene of George Floyd’s killing offered a variety of reasons why they weren’t to blame, including experience, bad training and the supposed threat of angry bystanders. A federal jury swept them all aside Thursday to convict Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Floyd’s brother Philonise Floyd called the verdicts “accountability,” but added: “There can never be justice because I can never get George back.” The officers were convicted of depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as the 46-year-old Black man was pinned under Derek Chauvin’s knee nearly two years ago. Thao and Kueng were also convicted of failing to intervene to stop Chauvin.