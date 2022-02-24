Thursday’s Oregon high school basketball scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
David Douglas 65, Clackamas 56
Jesuit 44, Beaverton 35, OT
Mountain View 48, Sprague 47
Mountainside 75, Sunset 62
Summit 82, McKay 44
West Salem 64, Bend 58
Westview 57, Aloha 55
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 3A=
First Round=
Cascade Christian 63, Portland Adventist 35
___
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beaverton 48, Jesuit 38
Benson 70, Cleveland 50
Clackamas 82, David Douglas 22
Mountainside 63, Sunset 34
Sheldon 35, South Eugene 26
South Salem 45, McNary 42
Summit 61, McKay 41
West Salem 63, Bend 39
Westview 73, Aloha 20
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
