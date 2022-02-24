Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:17 PM

Thursday’s Oregon high school basketball scores

KTVZ file

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

David Douglas 65, Clackamas 56

Jesuit 44, Beaverton 35, OT

Mountain View 48, Sprague 47

Mountainside 75, Sunset 62

Summit 82, McKay 44

West Salem 64, Bend 58

Westview 57, Aloha 55

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 3A=

First Round=

Cascade Christian 63, Portland Adventist 35

___

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beaverton 48, Jesuit 38

Benson 70, Cleveland 50

Clackamas 82, David Douglas 22

Mountainside 63, Sunset 34

Sheldon 35, South Eugene 26

South Salem 45, McNary 42

Summit 61, McKay 41

West Salem 63, Bend 39

Westview 73, Aloha 20

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

News

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content