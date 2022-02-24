As invasion and explosions hit Ukraine, Central Oregon man fears for his family’s safety

(Update: Adding comments, interview with Oleksandr Bilobrovchuk)

'They don't know where to go, who's going to protect them?'

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- As the Russian military invades Ukraine, Oleksandr Bilobrovchuk is worried about the safety of his brothers and their families, his parents and friends living in that country.

“We just came from church from Bend and I opened Facebook. They are seeing bombs from their windows," Bilobrovchuk said Thursday of learning the devastating news.

Bilobrovchuk is from Donetsk, Ukraine and came to the US in 2007. He currently resides in Sunriver and will be moving into his new Bend home in March. He works for the state of Oregon as a network security administrator.

“They are saying they’re praying, and they’re scared, because they don’t know from which side they will get this weapon that could destroy their homes, you know," Bilobrovchuk said.

In efforts to create some level of safety, his brothers are creating bomb shelters to protect kids as they must face the horrors of war.

With so many people already displaced from their homes, Bilobrovchuk feels disheartened.

“People with small kids, with just small suitcase -- they’re leaving their apartments, their homes, and they don’t know where to go, you know? Who is going to protect them?" Bilobrovchuk said.

His three children who live with him in Sunriver, ages 16, 14, and 6, are grasping the enormity of what's happening.

“Like in panic and crying, because they don’t know what to do," Bilobrovchuk said.

His youngest, he said, cried out that he didn't want his grandfather to die.

“My mom told me they will stay in the house until the end," Bilobrovchuk said.

As he constantly checks on his family's well-being, he hopes every nation and the United States especially will do all they can to stop the invasion.

"Ukraine needs help," Bilobrochuk said.

In spite of the bleak reality, Bilobrovchuk chooses to remain prayerful.

"I trust in the Lord," Bilobrovchuk said. "I am praying about Ukraine people, about my parents personally, for every union and the United States will help to stop this invasion."

Until then, he watches from his home, from thousands of miles away.