Senator: Biden could seek over $10B for Ukraine, allies

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A leading Democratic senator says he thinks the Biden administration could ask Congress for $10 billion or more to finance the U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons is chairman of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that controls foreign aid and State Department expenditures. And his remarks Friday to reporters provided an initial look at the costs American taxpayers could bear as a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Coons said included would be money for the costs of Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Poland and nearby countries, helping those nations’ militaries and moving more U.S. troops to Europe.