Ukrainians flee war, seeking safety across western borders

By VANESSA GERA and ADAM PEMBLE

Associated Press

PRZEMYSL, Poland (AP) — Thousands of Ukrainians are fleeing from war by crossing their borders to the west in search of safety. They left their country as Russia pounded their capital and other cities with airstrikes for a second day on Friday. Cars were backed up for several kilometers (miles) at some border crossings as authorities in Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova mobilized to receive them, offering them shelter, food and legal help. They also eased their usual border procedures, among them COVID-19 testing requirements. Loaded down with luggage, people, some with children, arrived on foot and by car and train. They were greeted by authorities and volunteers ready with food and hot drinks.