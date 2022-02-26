Northwest Community Credit Union reports online services restored after several-day outage

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Eugene-based credit union said Saturday that its members had online services restored early Saturday after a technical problem cut off some services in recent days.

Here's the Northwest Community Credit Union news release issued Saturday morning (updates can be found at https://www.nwcu.com/blog/outage-alert):

NWCU Announces Restored Account Visibility

Member data is continuously being restored in the order received since the outage.

Eugene, OR--Northwest Community Credit Union leaders say credit union members were first able to view balance and initial transaction data early Saturday at approximately 1:30 AM PST, Feb. 26.

“It will be important to remember: What you will be seeing over the weekend is a rolling update as the data from the first outage moment up through Saturday, Feb 26th and beyond will be filtering in,” said NWCU President and CEO John Iglesias. “Each day’s transactions, deposits, credits, and balances have to clear before the next day’s will appear. This represents data being logged from more than 165,000 transactions members had already completed.”

“Some deposit items will show as pending while all of this occurs. You will see this information change before your eyes, so please be patient and watch as this information renews and refreshes your account status,” said Iglesias.

The credit union’s digital banking displays experienced an outage Wednesday evening, Thursday, and Friday of this week. As of Saturday, members will begin to see their account data update.

“The display issue occurred because of the failure of one piece in our network of data systems. This was a local issue, and absolutely contained. I want to reassure members and our partners that this in no way reflected a malicious or targeted interference with our systems,” said Iglesias.

The interruption in services affected the displays of data in member accounts in online banking, in the app, and for internal staff views. The outage began at approximately 7:30 PM Wednesday, February 23rd. Most banking services have remained available through the outage, and scheduled automated bill pays continued. Transactions at the point of purchase, debit and credit card use, ATM withdrawals and NWCU scheduled mortgage payment wires have been continuously available.

“We have been able to provide members continuous services for most banking needs, even while displays were not yet available,” said Iglesias. “We will continue to respond to member questions during the live update.”

Iglesias added, “If there is a service you need or question you have, we have extended our branch and call center hours to provide help. There is almost literally nothing we cannot help you to do. Please reach out, or use social media direct messaging to get assistance.”