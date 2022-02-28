‘Atmospheric river’ fuels rains, snow in Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE

A strong storm fueled by an “atmospheric river” brought rain, snow and threat of flooding and avalanches on Monday to the Pacific Northwest. Forecasters said daily rainfall records in Seattle and elsewhere could be broken. Heavy snowfall and avalanche dangers closed Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass, roadways over the Cascade Mountains that connect western Washington and eastern Washington. A flood watch was in effect through Wednesday for rivers throughout the greater Seattle area. A flood watch was also issued for the northwest Oregon coast. Atmospheric river storms are fueled by long and wide plumes of moistures pulled in from the Pacific.