Deschutes Brewery joins US. Dept. of Energy’s ‘Better Climate Challenge’



BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The U.S. Department of Energy recognized Deschutes Brewery on Monday for committing to reduce portfolio-wide greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% within 10 years and to work with DOE to share successful solutions and decarbonization strategies.

As a partner in DOE’s Better Climate Challenge, Deschutes Brewery is one of more than 80 organizations across the U.S. economy that are stepping up to the Challenge and driving real-world action toward a low-carbon future.

As Deschutes Brewery undertakes this challenge, DOE will support efforts with technical assistance, peer-to-peer learning opportunities, and a platform for the organization to demonstrate its commitment to being part of the solution to climate change.

“Deschutes is proud to partner with the DOE through the Better Climate Challenge to directly address climate change with responsible and sustainable business processes that reduce our carbon footprint,” said Deschutes Brewery CEO, Peter Skrbek.

To reach its emissions goal, Deschutes Brewery plans to consider implementing a CO 2 recovery system to reuse CO 2 from brewing operations, utilize renewable energy for carbon neutrality, consider alternative fuels for brewery vehicles and onsite solar power, and remain a committed member of the DOE’s Better Plants program to continually reduce energy intensity.

“Better Climate Challenge partners like Deschutes Brewery are committing to decarbonize across their portfolio of buildings, plants, and fleets and share effective strategies to transition our economy to clean energy,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Their leadership and innovation are crucial in our collective fight against climate change while strengthening the U.S. economy.”

The Better Climate Challenge is the government platform that provides transparency, accountability, technical assistance, and collaboration to identify decarbonization pathways and provide recognition for leadership across the US economy. The Better Climate Challenge builds on over a decade of DOE experience through the Better Buildings Initiative.

Through Better Buildings, DOE partners with public and private sector organizations to make commercial, public, industrial, and residential buildings more efficient, thereby saving billions of dollars on energy bills, reducing emissions, and creating thousands of jobs. To date, more than 950 Better Buildings partners have shared their innovative approaches and strategies for adopting energy efficient technologies.

About Deschutes Brewery

Deschutes Brewery, an independent craft brewer in Bend, Oregon family and employee owned since 1988, is one of the quintessential beers of the Pacific Northwest. Founded on the guiding principles of true craftsmanship and ultimate quality, Deschutes is known as a leader in hops, dark beer, innovative India Pale Ales, and small-batch experimental and barrel-aged beers. Deschutes Brewery is crafted for community, committed to sustainable business practices and support of charitable organizations across our distribution footprint. Visit Deschutes Brewery’s beer finder to find a Deschutes beer near you in 36 states across the country. www.deschutesbrewery.com.