Nice tops Versailles to reach 1st French Cup final since ’97

NICE, France (AP) — Amine Gouiri has scored one goal and set up Kasper Dolberg for the other as top-flight Nice beat fourth-tier Versailles 2-0 to reach the French Cup final for the first time in 25 years. Nice won the last of its three French Cups in 1997 and meets the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Nantes and Monaco on May 8 at Stade de France. Coach Christophe Galtier remains on course for a second straight trophy after guiding northern club Lille to the league title last season before leaving to join Nice.