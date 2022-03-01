No. 14 Houston tops Bearcats, takes AAC regular-season title

HOUSTON (AP) — Fabian White Jr. had a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds as No. 14 Houston beat Cincinnati 71-53 and clinched the American Athletic Conference regular-season title. White scored 20 points in the first half as the Cougars built a 38-34 lead at the break. There were 16 lead changes and five ties in the first half. Josh Carlton added 15 points and nine rebounds, and Kyler Edwards and Taze Moore each finished with 12 points for Houston. The Cougars shot 43% for their fifth straight win and claimed the conference regular-season crown for the third time in four seasons.