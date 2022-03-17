Spanish police to crack down on violence amid trucker strike

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government says it is mobilizing more than 15,000 police to crack down on striking truck drivers blamed for attacks on colleagues who haven’t joined the walkout. Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez claimed Thursday that “a group of extremists bent on blackmailing this country” is behind the attacks, saying they were linked to far-right groups. She offered no evidence for her claim. The attacks by roadside picketers this week have included throwing rocks at trucks on the road, tearing cargo tarps and puncturing truck tires, as well as threatening working drivers with violence. High fuel prices prompted the walkout.