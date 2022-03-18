Los Angeles schools announce end of classroom mask mandate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Unified School District — the largest U.S. school district still requiring masks for staff and students — says it will lift the mandate next week as COVID-19 infection rates continue to plunge. The nation’s second-largest school district said it will drop the requirement by next Wednesday after reaching an agreement with the teachers union. However, the district is still recommending indoor masking. Some parents have been demanding an end to the mandate after the state, Los Angeles County and other local districts dispensed with theirs in recent weeks. The nation’s largest school district in New York City ended its mandate last week.