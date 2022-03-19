No. 1 Stanford thrilled to be home again in NCAA Tournament

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Francesca Belibi and Lacie Hull got talking the other day as Stanford prepared for the NCAA Tournament about just how special it is to be back hosting the first and second rounds on campus again.It’s been a while. Three years, in fact, and Belibi wasn’t even around yet. The top-seeded, reigning champion Cardinal will host a second-round game Sunday against Kansas after Belibi dunked in a rout of Montana State to open the team’s title defense Friday night.