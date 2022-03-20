Algeria recalls Spanish ambassador over Western Sahara

PARIS (AP) — Algeria has recalled its ambassador to Spain in protest against Madrid’s backing of a Moroccan plan to give autonomy to Western Sahara. The ex-Spanish colony is disputed between Morocco and the Polisario Front independence movement that is backed by Algeria. Algeria condemned Spain’s “abrupt U-turn,” saying in an official statement Saturday that the former colonizer had previously demonstrated neutrality in the long-running conflict for the land. Algeria threw its weight behind the Polisario after Morocco’s annexation of Western Sahara in 1975. Spain on Friday backed a Moroccan proposal for Western Sahara to operate autonomously under Rabat’s rule, calling it “the most serious, realistic and credible” initiative for resolving a decades-long dispute over the vast African territory.