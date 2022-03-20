Israeli police prepare for mass funeral of major rabbi

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities are preparing for hundreds of thousands of people to descend upon a city near Tel Aviv for the funeral of a prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbi. Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky was one of the most influential scholars in the religious community in Israel. He died Friday at the age of 94. He was one of the few remaining leaders of the ultra-Orthodox community in Israel born before the Holocaust. Kanievsky is to be buried on Sunday in Bnei Brak, the predominantly ultra-Orthodox city east of Tel Aviv where he lived.