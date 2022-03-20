Private investigator says drug kingpin targeted David Ortiz

BOSTON (AP) — Private investigators hired by David Ortiz say a Dominican drug trafficker who was jealous of Ortiz and felt disrespected by him had Ortiz shot at a Dominican nightclub in 2019. Ortiz was a clutch slugger and three-time World Series champion over 20 seasons. The Boston Globe reported Saturday that the findings by former Boston police commissioner Edward Davis contradict the theory of the crime developed by Dominican prosecutors. Ortiz was seriously wounded in the June 9, 2019 shooting. An attorney for the accused drug trafficker, César Peralta, denied that he had any involvement in Ortiz’s shooting.