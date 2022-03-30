4 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial to decide whether to testify

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

The trial of four men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has shifted to the defense. The men must decide whether they will testify in their own defense as the trial moves toward the finish line Thursday. Prosecutors finished presenting evidence Wednesday, the 13th day of the case in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Daniel Harris, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home in fall 2020 in response to tough COVID-19 restrictions and disgust with government. Defense attorneys claim the group was engaged in a lot of crazy talk but no conspiracy.