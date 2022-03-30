Solomon Thomas ‘excited to go dominate’ after joining Jets

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Solomon Thomas’ production during his first five NFL seasons has not reflected his lofty draft status. The defensive lineman expects that to change after signing with the New York Jets and reuniting with coach Robert Saleh. Thomas says he’s excited to dominate as a member of the Jets. The 26-year-old Thomas signed a one-year deal with New York after he spent last season with the Raiders. He was the third overall pick by San Francisco out of Stanford in 2017, but failed to have the impact the 49ers hoped. Thomas had a career-high 3 1/2 sacks last season for Las Vegas.