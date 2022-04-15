Workout party fundraiser set in Bend for BIPOC fitness community

Raising money for Fitness Professionals of Color - PNW

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend fitness studio is hosting a workout party Saturday morning to raise money for a new nonprofit.

BOXiT Fitness recently became aware of Fitness Professionals of Color - Pacific NW. It serves the BIPOC fitness community by helping those with higher barriers access training and resources to become fitness professionals.

The 'SWEATFEST' party and workout is happening Saturday at 9:15 a.m. at BOXiT Fitness. The goal is to raise money that will go toward scholarship funds for Fitness Professionals of Color - PNW.

