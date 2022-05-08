Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Max Verstappen used an aggressive early pass on Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc then controlled the inaugural Miami Grand Prix to pick up his third win of the season. The reigning world champion started third but Red Bull quickly got the best of Ferrari for a second consecutive race. Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. had locked out the front row in qualifying for Ferrari, but Verstappen pounced at the start to get ahead of Sainz. He then set his sights on Leclerc and used a strong outside pass on the ninth lap to claim the lead.