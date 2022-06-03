Dubai arrests British man over $1.7B Denmark tax fraud case

By MALAK HARB and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai police say they have arrested and plan to extradite a British man wanted in Denmark over a $1.7 billion tax fraud case. Dubai police on Friday identified the man as Sanjay Shah and said his arrest came after Denmark signed an agreement in March allowing for extradition between the United Arab Emirates and Denmark. Shah has maintained his innocence while living in Dubai over the last few years. It wasn’t immediately clear if Shah had a local lawyer. Prosecutors did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday, the start of the Emirati weekend. Denmark praised the arrest and said they hoped Shah would return to stand trial there.