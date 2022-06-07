Darvish dazzles, Profar homers as Padres blank Mets 7-0

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish held the Mets hitless until the sixth inning and Jurickson Profar launched a leadoff home run for the San Diego Padres, who beat New York 7-0 in a matchup between two of the NL’s best teams. Darvish allowed only two hits in seven innings while striking out six and walking none on 100 pitches. He hit three of the Mets’ first five batters with pitches, including Brandon Nimmo to open the game. Darvish plunked Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil to start the second and then retired 14 straight until Mark Canha singled for the Mets’ first hit with two outs in the sixth.