49ers’ Nick Bosa not worried about lack of contract talks

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa spent his offseason away from the San Francisco 49ers getting into even better shape than before rather than worrying about breaking the bank with his next contract. Bosa’s return to the Niners this week for mandatory minicamp was a welcome sight. Coach Kyle Shanahan says the team has not started negotiations on a new long-term deal with Bosa but Bosa says has no concerns about the timing of any talks.