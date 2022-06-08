Skip to Content
Giants beat Rockies in 10 on Blackmon’s fielding error

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Donovan Walton scored on a fielding error by Charlie Blackmon in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Walton began the inning at second base and stayed there after pinch-hitter Brandon Crawford popped out. Luis González followed with a slow single to right field off Carlos Estevez that eluded Blackmon — who had earlier thrown a runner out at the plate — as Walton rounded third, then scampered home with the winning run. Mike Yastrzemski had three hits and Thairo Estrada added an RBI single for the Giants.

