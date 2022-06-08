Panthers want QB Darnold to avoid ‘catastrophic’ mistakes

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule isn’t expecting miracles out of Sam Darnold this season. He just wants the fifth-year quarterback to avoid “catastrophic mistakes,” something that plagued him at times last season and during his first three seasons with the New York Jets. Darnold had two games last season with three turnovers and four games with two turnovers. He finished the season with 17 turnovers — 13 on interceptions — and 14 combined touchdowns. Rhule said he wants Darnold to be a “confident quarterback.”