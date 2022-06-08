Paul Casey withdraws from US Open as back injury lingers

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Paul Casey has withdrawn from the U.S. Open. This is the third straight major he has missed this year because of a back injury. Casey last competed at the WGC-Match Play in March. He played two holes of his opening match when he conceded because of back spasms. He didn’t play his next two matches. The Englishman also withdrew from the Masters and PGA Championship. The U.S. Open starts next week at The Country Club. Casey was replaced by Adam Hadwin. He was the first alternate from the Dallas qualifier last month.