Rams waive LB Travin Howard, who clinched NFC title game

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have waived Travin Howard, the linebacker who made the game-clinching interception in their NFC championship game victory just over four months ago. The Rams announced the move after the final on-field workout of their offseason program. Howard was a seventh-round draft pick who only saw game action for the Rams in two of his four seasons with the club, but he had a knack for big moments. The biggest of all occurred Jan. 30 in the NFC title game when Aaron Donald pressured San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo into a poor throw and Howard intercepted it with 1:09 to play.