Scioscia, Rollins to manage at All-Star Futures Game

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Dodgers catcher Mike Scioscia will manage the National League team of prospects and retired shortstop Jimmy Rollins will lead the American League group at the All-Star Futures Game in Los Angeles on July 17. The 63-year-old Scioscia played for the Dodgers from 1980-92 and won World Series titles in 1981 and 1988. He managed the Angels from 2000-18, winning a championship in 2002. He also managed the U.S. team that lost the gold medal game to host Japan at last year’s Olympics. The 43-year-old Rollins was a three-time All-Star and played for the Dodgers in 2015 after 15 major league seasons with Philadelphia.