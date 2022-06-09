France striker Lacazette returns to Lyon from Arsenal

LYON, France (AP) — France striker Alexandre Lacazette has signed a three-year deal with Lyon. He returns to the seven-time French champions after five seasons with Arsenal. The 31-year-old forward was out of contract with the Gunners at the end of June. He left Lyon in 2017 for a then club-record 60 million euros after joining the French league side as a 12-year-old. He played eight professional seasons with Lyon, scoring 129 goals in 275 matches.