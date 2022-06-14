Goldschmidt homers, Molina passes Pudge in Cards’ 3-1 win

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer, Matthew Liberatore pitched five shoutout innings and Yadier Molina passed Iván Rodríguez for the most putouts by a catcher in MLB history during the St. Louis Cardinals’ 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was the first game of a day-night doubleheader. With his 11 putouts, Molina reached the high-water mark of 14,870 putouts over his 18 seasons. Liberatore struck out five, walked two and gave up three hits. Giovanny Gallegos earned his ninth save in 12 chances. Pirates starter JT Brubaker earned just two of the three runs, allowed seven hits and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings.