Takeaways: Trump notches win in S.C., 2024 ambitions surface

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s revenge tour has notched a significant victory in South Carolina in Tuesday’s primaries. A state lawmaker backed by the former president made five-term congressman Tom Rice the first Republican who voted to impeach Trump last year to be ousted from office. So far this primary season, Trump’s endorsement has been no guarantee that his anointed candidate will win. But Rice’s largely rural district is representative of much of Trump’s America, and crossing Trump has carried a steep cost. That’s serving as a warning to other Republicans who stood in the way of Trump’s quest to overturn the 2020 election.