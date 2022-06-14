UConn self-reported 15 minor NCAA violations in 2021

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s athletic department self-reported 15 minor NCAA violations in 2021, including a women’s basketball player accepting cash $40 from fans. The violations were first reported Tuesday by Hearst Connecticut Media, which obtained details of them through a Freedom of Information Act request. They included four violations by the women’s basketball program, three by the football program, and one each in men’s soccer, baseball, softball, field hockey and women’s tennis. The athletic training department and the compliance department also were cited. All 15 violations were considered to be Level III “breach of conduct” violations by the university, the least serious category of NCAA violation.