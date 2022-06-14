US OPEN ’22: Key US Open moments looking at the last century

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Here’s a look back at key anniversaries from the U.S. Open. It starts with Gene Sarazen 100 years ago winning the first of his seven major championships. It includes 50 years ago when Jack Nicklaus hit 1-iron off the pin at the 17th hole at Pebble Beach. And then there’s Tiger Woods getting halfway home to the Grand Slam by winning at Bethpage Black. The U.S. Open is the second-oldest championship in golf behind the British Open. There’s a lot to pack in. And there was still time for Lew Worsham winning 75 years ago, with Sam Snead the runner-up.