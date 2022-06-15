Dodgers’ Anderson loses no-hit bid in 9th against Angels

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Dodgers lost his no-hit bid in the ninth inning, giving up a one-out triple to Shohei Ohtani in a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Anderson threw a career-high 123 pitches, 78 for strikes. He struck out eight and walked two. The left-hander was pulled after Ohtani sent a line drive into right field that eluded a diving Mookie Betts. Anderson walked off to a standing ovation from the crowd of 50,812 and tipped his cap. He struck out three-time MVP Mike Trout to open the ninth before Ohtani got his lone hit in four at-bats. The Angels lost their 11th in a row on the road.