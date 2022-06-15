F1 extends deal with Australian Grand Prix through 2035

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Formula One has announced a 10-year contract extension for the Australian Grand Prix to remain in Melbourne through 2035. The new agreement will also bring feeder series Formula 2 and Formula 3 to the circuit for the first time starting next year. Organizers have also promised upgrades to the paddock and pit lane. Albert Park has hosted 25 F1 races since 1996, but did not have events in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic. The return of F1 in April drew the largest three-day crowd for a weekend sporting event in Australian history of an estimated 419,000 people.