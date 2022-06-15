Iconic producer Chad Hugo let’s his music do all the talking

By GARY GERARD HAMILTON

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams, who make up the iconic producing team The Neptunes, will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday. They’re part of the pandemic-delayed 2020 class which includes other icons like The Isley Brothers, Annie Lennox and Mariah Carey. Forming a friendship as young Virginia band camp students, Hugo and Pharrell’s sonic creations dominated radio during the early 2000s with megahits like Britney Spears’s “I’m a Slave 4 U,” Nelly’s “Hot in Herre,” Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl” and Justin Timberlake’s “Rock Your Body.”