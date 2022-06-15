Machado homers in hit parade, Padres pelt Cubs 19-5.

MATT CARLSON

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Manny Machado lined a single for his 1,500th hit and hit a two-run homer in a four-RBI night to help the San Diego Padres beat the reeling Chicago Cubs 19-5. Machado was one of five Padres with three hits as San Diego routed the Cubs for the second straight hot night at Wrigley Field. Jorge Alfaro added a two-run homer and three RBIs as San Diego improved to 40-24 in winning its third straight and seventh in nine. Jake Cronenworth and Jurickson Profar each doubled twice and had three hits for the Padres, who entered the game percentage points behind the first-place Dodgers in the NL West. Luke Voit hit a solo homer off Frank Schwindel, mopping up in the ninth, for his third hit. The Cubs have lost nine straight.