Pliskova edges Andreescu to reach Berlin Open quarterfinals

BERLIN (AP) — Karolina Pliskova has edged Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7) at the Berlin Open to reach her second quarterfinal of the year. The fourth-seeded Pliskova hit 17 aces against Kaia Kanepi in the first round and added 12 more against Andreescu. But the Czech player had to fight back from a break down in the third set. The seventh-seeded Coco Gauff is off to a winning start after a 6-2, 7-6 (2) first-round victory over fellow American Ann Li. Daria Kasatkina rallied to beat Russian compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 for her quarterfinal place.