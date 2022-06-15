Wife says she tried to warn police before deadly shooting

By STEFANIE DAZIO and CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — The wife of a man who killed two police officers in a Los Angeles suburb says she warned them he had a gun. Diana Flores tells KCBS-TV that Justin Flores had attacked her two days ago and she warned El Monte officers on Tuesday against going inside a motel room because he was armed. Flores killed Cpl. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana. Flores was shot and killed at the scene. Court records show he was on probation on a gun charge at the time of the shooting. Mourners on Wednesday left bouquets, wreaths of flowers and candles outside the El Monte police station to honor the fallen officers.