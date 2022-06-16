Euro rescue fund to get new chief as its old glory fades

BRUSSELS (AP) — Finance ministers from the 19 countries that share the euro currency could decide Thursday on a successor to lead Europe’s financial rescue fund. But a question that has hung over the monthslong race looks certain to persist: will the job winner have enough to do even as Europe battles fresh economic shocks? The European Stability Mechanism was created during the eurozone debt crisis a decade ago. In the running for the top job are two former finance ministers, Pierre Gramegna of Luxembourg and Joao Leao of Portugal, plus a senior European Commission official from Italy, Marco Buti. Whoever is chosen will take over in October as the fund’s second-ever managing director, succeeding Germany’s Klaus Regling.