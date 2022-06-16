Iran arrests suspect allegedly plotting with French spy ring

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian media is reporting that authorities have arrested a person accused of having a link to two French citizens being held on espionage charges. The Thursday report by State TV said the suspect was a Marxist who visited two French spies before the May 1 International Workers’ Day, as part of a plot to “create unrest among workers.” It did not disclose the suspect’s gender, but said the person was arrested by intelligence services while trying to leave the country through West Azerbaijan Province. TV also said the accused was tasked with rallying workers and teachers for street protests.