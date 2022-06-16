Russian basketball teams suspended from EuroLeague season

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Russian basketball clubs have been suspended from the next season of the EuroLeague. EuroLeague organizers cited “air travel restrictions and prohibitions or other limitations to issuing visas to Russian residents” during the country’s war with Ukraine. The 18-team league had three Russian entrants last season. CSKA Moscow has a long-term license and there were one-year entries for UNICS Kazan and Zenit St. Petersburg. Their results were annulled after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The EuroLeague suspension aligns with many other sports bodies who removed Russian teams and athletes from their competitions.