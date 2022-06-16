Russian economy ‘won’t be as it was,’ central banker says

By IRINA TITOVA and JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — The head of the Russian Central Bank is warning that the country’s economy faces pressure from abroad that could persist indefinitely, dampening hopes that conditions could return to the way they were before Russia sent troops into Ukraine. Elvira Nabiullina said Thursday that “external conditions have changed for a long time indeed, if not forever.” She spoke at a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, an annual showpiece gathering aimed at investors. Russia was hit by a wide array of sanctions after the start of the Ukraine military operation.