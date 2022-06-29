Nevada GOP governor candidate to pay for statewide recount

By GABE STERN

The Associated Press/Report for America

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A candidate for Nevada governor who lost this month’s Republican primary election by just over 11 percentage points, or nearly 26,000 votes, will pay for a statewide recount after he objected to the outcome with numerous unproven claims about the election process. Reno attorney Joey Gilbert lost the GOP primary to Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo on June 14 amid a crowded field. He has since claimed that workers did not properly verify signatures or monitor ballots. County clerks and officials across the state have said that the election was conducted fairly. Gilbert will pay more than $190,000 for the process.