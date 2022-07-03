Skip to Content
Alcantara could deliver first Cy Young Award for Marlins

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer

Sandy Alcantara is pitching like a contender for the Cy Young Award. If he wins, that would be a first for the Miami Marlins. The Marlins have had an MVP in Giancarlo Stanton. But never in the franchise’s three-decade history have they had a Cy Young winner. Alcantara threw a complete game in a victory over St. Louis on Wednesday night. He’s 8-3 with a 1.95 ERA. Kevin Brown of the Marlins was second to John Smoltz in the 1996 Cy Young race, and Dontrelle Willis was edged by Chris Carpenter in 2005.

