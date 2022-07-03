Key players granted bail in Buffalo Billion corruption case

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has granted bail to a prominent Buffalo developer and other businessmen serving prison time for a bid-rigging scheme related to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s “Buffalo Billion” economic redevelopment program. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni signed an order Friday allowing developer Louis Ciminelli and three others to be released on bail after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear the appeal of their wire fraud convictions. At issue is whether private citizens with official connections may be convicted of honest-services fraud. The high court also agreed to hear the related case of former Cuomo aide Joseph Percoco.