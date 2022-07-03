LEADING OFF: Nats examine Soto, Bosox check Bogaerts

By The Associated Press

Washington star Juan Soto is being checked out after exiting a game early because of an injured left calf. The 23-year-old outfielder flexed and pointed to his left leg after making a throw in right in the third inning against Miami on Sunday. He was taken out after being involved in a rundown in the fourth. Soto left Nationals Park to get an MRI. Soto, the face of the franchise, is attempting to sign to a long-term contract. He has 15 home runs and 33 RBIs this season, along with a .382 on-base average and a .449 slugging percentage.